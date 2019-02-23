Toggle Menu
Watch: Mere Pyaare Prime Minister-starrer Kanhu challenges Ranveer Singh to Gully Boy rap battlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/kanhu-from-mere-pyare-prime-minister-challenges-gully-boy-ranveer-singh-with-a-rap-and-netizens-love-it-5597166/

Watch: Mere Pyaare Prime Minister-starrer Kanhu challenges Ranveer Singh to Gully Boy rap battle

A little kid's take on the song 'Meri Gully Mein' has fans impressed! Watch the video here.

gully boy, gully boy rap challenge, ranveer singh, kanhu gully boy challenge, ranveer ko challenge, Mere Pyare Prime Minister , viral news, etertainment news, indian express
Kanhu and his friends’ unique way to garner support is winning hearts online.

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy is not just ruling at the box office but also as a new-age anthem for the youth. As Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher continue to win hearts, a little kid’s take on the song ‘Meri Gully Mein’ has fans impressed. Not only has the kid mastered the art of rapping but also challenged Singh with a performance with his friends in Maharashtra’s Dharavi.

Mai Bhi Dharavi, Tu Bhi Dharavi, Teri Gully Mein Mai, Meri Gully Mein Tu,” sings Kahnu, who rose to fame after bagging the lead role in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film Mere Pyaare Prime Minister. “Hui Hai Gandi Baat Meri Gully Mein, Kya Tu Dega Mera Sath Meri Gully Mein,” he raps flamboyantly.

Footage posted on Kahnu’s newly created Twitter account with the #RanveerKoChallenge garnered a lot of attention, with fans of the little star urging the Bajirao Mastani actor to lend his support.

Watch the video here:

Many on social media were impressed by Kanhu’s rapping skills and shared the video asking Singh to lend his voice to the cause.

The upcoming film, Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, focuses on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in slums and is told through the story of a little boy who wants to build a toilet for his mother and in the process meets the prime minister to ask for his help.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'The stuff of actual nightmares': Pikachu made from butter makes people uncomfortable
2 China Airlines pilot falls asleep in cockpit, video goes viral
3 Watch: Amitabh Bachchan introduces Mumbai Police's Quick Response Team