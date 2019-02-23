Watch: Mere Pyaare Prime Minister-starrer Kanhu challenges Ranveer Singh to Gully Boy rap battle

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy is not just ruling at the box office but also as a new-age anthem for the youth. As Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher continue to win hearts, a little kid’s take on the song ‘Meri Gully Mein’ has fans impressed. Not only has the kid mastered the art of rapping but also challenged Singh with a performance with his friends in Maharashtra’s Dharavi.

“Mai Bhi Dharavi, Tu Bhi Dharavi, Teri Gully Mein Mai, Meri Gully Mein Tu,” sings Kahnu, who rose to fame after bagging the lead role in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film Mere Pyaare Prime Minister. “Hui Hai Gandi Baat Meri Gully Mein, Kya Tu Dega Mera Sath Meri Gully Mein,” he raps flamboyantly.

Footage posted on Kahnu’s newly created Twitter account with the #RanveerKoChallenge garnered a lot of attention, with fans of the little star urging the Bajirao Mastani actor to lend his support.

Watch the video here:

Many on social media were impressed by Kanhu’s rapping skills and shared the video asking Singh to lend his voice to the cause.

Now this is what I call refreshing anf entertainment at the same time and Kabhi does it like Ranveer, in for a challenge boy! #RanveerKoChallenge pic.twitter.com/0Iga9GAcWv — Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) February 22, 2019

Be ready guys lets make some noise and enjoy this campaign This Kid Kanhu will change how people do rap cute yet so meaningful#RanveerKoChallenge pic.twitter.com/PPtewnIFLG — ❣️ sapna👸 📴📴 (@swapnika__) February 22, 2019

Must watch this superstitious rap.. the open challenge 😎 #RanveerKoChallengepic.twitter.com/Yb8AYolYJs — Rukhsana (@Rukhsanart) February 22, 2019

This is a big challenge for Ranveer and the cute voice for us and make feel happy . #RanveerKoChallenge pic.twitter.com/kyOE8kVqU6 — ʏᴜɢᴇsʜ ᴋᴜsʜᴡᴀʜᴀ (@YugeshKushwaha) February 22, 2019

#RanveerKoChallenge I must say talent is everywhere in the worldpic.twitter.com/ZAiMn48V42 — Deeksha (@Deeksha170) February 22, 2019

Ranveer surely has a BIG competition coming up RAP true GULLY BOY Indeed #RanveerKoChallengepic.twitter.com/1MjxozMQE9 — लुटेरा #HTL (@LuteraHTL) February 22, 2019

I think everyone is gonna love it whether Ranveer will accept this challenge or not

#RanveerKoChallenge😂pic.twitter.com/W9ZgY2jhtE — John wick🔥 (@HypeInshan) February 22, 2019

The upcoming film, Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, focuses on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in slums and is told through the story of a little boy who wants to build a toilet for his mother and in the process meets the prime minister to ask for his help.