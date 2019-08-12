Kanhaiya Kumar’s video explaining unity in diversity is going viral

A video of CPI leader and former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar is going viral online in which he is seen talking about ‘one India’. Speaking on ‘Youth at crossroads’ during the centenary celebrations of Communist Party of India leader BV Kakkilaya in Mangalore, Kumar was asked by a member of the audience why he doesn’t stand for ‘one nation, one party’. In his reply, he highlighted the country’s complex fabric of diversity and claimed that’s what makes India unique. His response was met with great rounds of applause.

The female student who began her question saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’, also requested Kumar to say ‘Jai Hind’ once. Reacting to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, the leader retorted, “Where I come from we say Sita-Ram”.

Answering the question, why he doesn’t support, one nation policy, the leader said, “There’s only one nation, India is one but the one constitution that represents the country has more than 300 articles. And to even reprent that one nation in the parliament there are two houses — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.” Adding many such examples of plurality, the leader continued to make his point.

The segment from his full speech is going viral across social media sites. At the seminar, he also spoke about how the youth do not have the habit of questioning these days as the same is not taught or encouraged either in their house or by the society or in the educational institution.