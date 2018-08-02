This ‘videsi’ man dancing on ‘maahi ve’ from Kal Ho Na Ho is winning hearts on the Internet

Released in 2003, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema. (Source: /Twitter) Released in 2003, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema. (Source: /Twitter)

Craze for Bollywood films and songs are not just restricted to India. Validating the same is a video of a man dancing to the beats of popular music track ‘maahi ve’ from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho.

ALSO READ | Assam Police uses Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose to convey traffic rules; gets lauded by SRK too!

The 37-second video clip, which has gone viral on social media, features a man singing and dancing to the steps of the song. Many people were impressed with the man, who managed to do quite a good job. Released in 2003, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema. The movie will complete 15 years in November.

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about his dance moves? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd