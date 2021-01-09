scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 09, 2021
Must Read

Artiste gives ‘Kajol’ twist to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s theme music, leaves netizens in splits

Mayur Jumani, a music producer and composer, has given a musical twist to Kajol crying in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and netizens are loving it.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: January 9, 2021 7:39:18 pm
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham music, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham kajol crying, kajol crying music version, k3g kajol crying spoof music, mayur jumani kajol crying video, viral videos, indian expressMany on social media claimed that they can't stop listening to the peppy tune. (Source: mayurjumani/ Instagram)

Although it has been two decades, Bollywood blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham continues to rule hearts of desi movie lovers. Now, welcoming New Year in style one musician gave a unique twist to the film’s theme music, sparking a laughing riot online.

Mayur Jumani, a music producer and composer, remixed the Karon Johar directorial’s music with a famous scene from the 2001 film where lead actor Kajol was seen crying after breaking an expensive vase. Now, in a fusion, the artiste edited the Dilwale actor’s melodramatic crying along with the background music, adding some peppy beats.

And if the peppy musical rendition wasn’t enough, Jumani made a special appearance in his latest creation, as he juxtaposed his expression alongside Farida Jalal, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol among others. “Sorry @kajol, sorry @karanjohar but had to do this. Renamed this instrument as ‘The Kajol’,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This created a huge buzz online, leaving plenty of reactions in a matter of few hours, getting lots of love and appreciation from social media users on Facebook and Instagram. As the video continues to make waves, many are now tagging the actors of the film along with the director to get their reaction.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the spoof video.

However, this is not the first time Jumani has managed to make people laugh online. Last year, during the US Elections, he went viral for his song titled ‘Vivekamunand Mix feat Trump’, where he gave Trump’s speeches a hilarious musical twist.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement