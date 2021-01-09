Artiste gives ‘Kajol’ twist to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s theme music, leaves netizens in splits

Many on social media claimed that they can't stop listening to the peppy tune. (Source: mayurjumani/ Instagram)

Although it has been two decades, Bollywood blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham continues to rule hearts of desi movie lovers. Now, welcoming New Year in style one musician gave a unique twist to the film’s theme music, sparking a laughing riot online.

Mayur Jumani, a music producer and composer, remixed the Karon Johar directorial’s music with a famous scene from the 2001 film where lead actor Kajol was seen crying after breaking an expensive vase. Now, in a fusion, the artiste edited the Dilwale actor’s melodramatic crying along with the background music, adding some peppy beats.

And if the peppy musical rendition wasn’t enough, Jumani made a special appearance in his latest creation, as he juxtaposed his expression alongside Farida Jalal, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol among others. “Sorry @kajol, sorry @karanjohar but had to do this. Renamed this instrument as ‘The Kajol’,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

This created a huge buzz online, leaving plenty of reactions in a matter of few hours, getting lots of love and appreciation from social media users on Facebook and Instagram. As the video continues to make waves, many are now tagging the actors of the film along with the director to get their reaction.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the spoof video.

However, this is not the first time Jumani has managed to make people laugh online. Last year, during the US Elections, he went viral for his song titled ‘Vivekamunand Mix feat Trump’, where he gave Trump’s speeches a hilarious musical twist.