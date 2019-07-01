‘Kabbadi on the ground’: Photo of Jonny Bairstow, Kuldeep Yadav’s collision inspires memes

In the match between India and England at the ongoing World Cup, English opener Jonny Bairstow collided with Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav during a single. The Indian cricket board tweeted an image from the collision seeking a caption, but the image inspired a whole lot of memes instead.
On social media, Indians came up with various situations in which the image fit in, like a WWE ring and other scenarios. Bairstow’s 111 of 109 balls helped England beat India and has almost ensured them a spot in the semi-finals.
This is the tweet that started it all:
Caption this? 📸#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/6T7mXMB6Ge
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2019
And this is how people responded:
#INDvENG #CWC19 🤼 https://t.co/b6ql4T0woh pic.twitter.com/U2B3IfI7Du
— d J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) June 30, 2019
“Paaji mujhe Pair chuna hai aapke”..
K:” Are Chote rahne de…Ja..khel le thoda
😃😃@BCCI #CWC19 https://t.co/6z1Q92SEJ1
— Shailendra Deshmukh (@Shail03) June 30, 2019
Close enough? #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/daeL2GGCI3
— The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) June 30, 2019
Holi scenes in India be like#INDvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wv4P28GWkW
— Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) June 30, 2019
— Aalok (@Chuckle_Some) June 30, 2019
Dangal #INDvENG #WorldCup2019 😂😍 https://t.co/L7Tdeljcf5 pic.twitter.com/tGhqPSC62a
— Chota Don (@choga_don) June 30, 2019
Kabaddi… Kabaddi… Kabaddi… https://t.co/O2DG8CCNoG
— Harshil Darji (@HarshilDarji008) June 30, 2019
Rt when you see it 😂😂😂#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/eG7jxEGZDw
— Aalok (@Chuckle_Some) June 30, 2019