‘Kabbadi on the ground’: Photo of Jonny Bairstow, Kuldeep Yadav’s collision inspires memes

The original image was tweeted seeking captions, but social media users came up with plenty of memes about the collision between Jonny Bairstow and Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav and Jonny Bairstow memes will leave you in splits

In the match between India and England at the ongoing World Cup, English opener Jonny Bairstow collided with Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav during a single. The Indian cricket board tweeted an image from the collision seeking a caption, but the image inspired a whole lot of memes instead.

On social media, Indians came up with various situations in which the image fit in, like a WWE ring and other scenarios. Bairstow’s 111 of 109 balls helped England beat India and has almost ensured them a spot in the semi-finals.

This is the tweet that started it all:

And this is how people responded:

