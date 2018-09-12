Julia Roberts goes offstage to meet fan who travelled from Indonesia to see her

A video of the incident has gone viral, with many praising the actor for her the humble act. (Source: Reuters) A video of the incident has gone viral, with many praising the actor for her the humble act. (Source: Reuters)

Julia Roberts’s kind gesture towards a fan is winning hearts all around the world. The 50-year-old star invited the fan on stage after she was informed that he had travelled all the way from Indonesia to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) just to see her. A video of the incident has gone viral, with many praising the actor for her the humble act.

The official Twitter handle of TIFF tweeted about the incident. “When Julia Roberts realized a fan flew from Indonesia to see her, she went out into the audience, gave him a hug and a photo-op he’ll never forget because, again, Julia Roberts is a damn treasure,” read the post.

Watch the video here:

When Julia Roberts realized a fan flew from Indonesia to see her, she went out into the audience, gave him a hug and a photo-op he’ll never forget because, again, Julia Roberts is a damn treasure. 📸 #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/7EUBF9l1tk — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2018

During the Q&A for her upcoming video drama, Homecoming Kenny Santana was randomly picked up from the crowd to ask Roberts a question.

