A video of a Washington journalist reporting in six languages impresses people online

A Washington-based based journalist’s flair for languages earned praise on social media after a montage of his week’s work was shared on Twitter. The video showed the senior journalist reporting in six languages.

Philip Crowther, a multilingual TV, radio, and print journalist, and is an International Affiliate Reporter for the Associated Press (AP). He is also the White House correspondent for France 24. Fluent in English and French, the reporter has a good command over several other languages as well.

Born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, his website says that he is “a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish as well as a fluent speaker of French, Spanish and Portuguese.”

From Dalton to Washington, here’s my coverage for @AP_GMS of last week’s events in French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Luxembourgish, in that order. pic.twitter.com/P6FGnbcRkr — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) January 12, 2021

Many journalists also commented on the video saying their minds were blown by the man’s skills.

The absolute flex https://t.co/NlXU8YudO7 — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 13, 2021

This is impressive. I sometimes find it hard enough to make sense in one language. But six? https://t.co/OLQOLTnGmU — James Landale (@BBCJLandale) January 13, 2021

Who is this mad wizard? https://t.co/l58C7JZJp0 — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) January 13, 2021

I feel so inadequate… Bravo…this is amazing. https://t.co/TBB0SWiQ27 — Kevin Barry (@KevinBarryTV) January 12, 2021

Wanna see/hear something impressive? 6 languages and with a perfect accent in each. https://t.co/sTOojrooeE — MonsterResister (@MonicaH2Ohouse) January 12, 2021

And I think he might be the next member of the Justice League. That has to be a super power. — Mary Lou George (@marylougeorge2) January 12, 2021

Wow! Talk about leveling up – 6 languages = 6 jobs per gig! You should just get a 6-sided rotating cover for your mic and spin it around. — surfbgull (@surfbgull) January 12, 2021

And I was proud that I can order a beer in 3 languages! (I can also, of necessity, ask where the bathroom is located in those same 3 languages.) — Mary Eno (@NatsFan) January 12, 2021

little jealous, not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/ZivqIE0GE0 — NO AUTHORITARIANS HERE THANKS (@angrylemon22) January 12, 2021

Currently based in the America’s capital, Crowther covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, and current affairs.

Before moving to the US, he had worked several years in Paris and covered major events in Ghana, Angola, South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, as well as the revolution in Libya.