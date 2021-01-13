scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A video of a Washington journalist reporting in six languages impresses people online

The reporter's website says that he is "a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish as well as a fluent speaker of French, Spanish and Portuguese."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 5:56:31 pm
polyglot journalist, multilingual journalist, Washington polyglot reporter, Philip Crowther, Philip Crowther multiple languages coverage, viral videos, indian expressThe polyglot's impressive language skills left many inspired online.

A Washington-based based journalist’s flair for languages earned praise on social media after a montage of his week’s work was shared on Twitter. The video showed the senior journalist reporting in six languages.

Philip Crowther, a multilingual TV, radio, and print journalist, and is an International Affiliate Reporter for the Associated Press (AP). He is also the White House correspondent for France 24. Fluent in English and French, the reporter has a good  command over several other languages as well.

Born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, his website says that he is “a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish as well as a fluent speaker of French, Spanish and Portuguese.”

Many journalists also commented on the video saying their minds were blown by the man’s skills.

Currently based in the America’s capital, Crowther covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, and current affairs.

Before moving to the US, he had worked several years in Paris and covered major events in Ghana, Angola, South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, as well as the revolution in Libya.

