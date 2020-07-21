‘Jo mask nahi lagaya, woh gadha hai’: A journalist tries to raise awareness amid Covid-19, wins internet

Journalist’s unusual approach has left people in splits as they lauded him for raising awareness. (Source: Amit Kumar/ Facebook) Journalist’s unusual approach has left people in splits as they lauded him for raising awareness. (Source: Amit Kumar/ Facebook)

Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, there are still many people who are follow social distancing norms. Now, a journalist in Bihar has found an unusual and effective way to make people wear face masks — by likening them to a donkey!

In the video widely being shared across social media sites, the journalist of Bharat Live is first seen asking a donkey why it is sitting on the road without a mask. Then, he poses the same question to passersby who are not wearing face masks.

Talking to one person, the reporter says, “Jo mask nahi lagaya woh gadha hai (Who do not wear mask, is a donkey)”, asking him to say aloud, “Toh kahiye zor se, ‘hum gadhe hain’ (So, you say loudly, ‘I’m a donkey’)”.

Another elderly man, who pulls his gamcha (towel) to cover his face as soon as he spots the camera, the witty reporter asks: “Chacha, camera se aapko bachna hai ki corona se bachna hai? (Uncle, do you want to save yourself from camera or corona?)”

As he continues to interview many such people flouting lockdown rules, he keeps reiterating that “the one who is without mask is a donkey”.

The video has garnered a lot of attention online, from Facebook to YouTube, with many impressed with the journalist’s manner of raising awareness as well as trolling people at the same time.

So utterly creative, this way of spreading tips to safeguard from the #Ccpvirus ! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/K5ffCjmKo6 — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) July 21, 2020

Haha this is master trolling! Very Daily Show-like! https://t.co/dxuhKWenqX — DesiRighteousFury (@RighteousDesi) July 21, 2020

Modern problems require modern solutions.. — ……. (@wahkyascenehai) July 21, 2020

Ise kehte hai…Muh pe bezzati. This man has got guts. — Neutral_Observer (@NeutralObserve8) July 21, 2020

Perfect. Apt way to spread the awareness. #MaskNahinLagataWohGadhaHai — Tushar Dixit (@TMDixit) July 21, 2020

Hahahahaha Bahut sahiii….😆😆👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 — where we heading? (@bik_gayi) July 21, 2020

Loved the way the handsome donkey raised its ears when the question was asked 🙂 — Eshwar (@eshwarchandra) July 21, 2020

