Jimmy Fallon performs duet with robot Sophia and people are flipping online!

The world’s first ever artificial intelligence-powered humanoid Sophia recently came back on The Tonight Show and showed her newly acquired skill — singing. The robot along with show’s host Jimmy Fallon stunned audience by signing a romantic duet, ‘Say Something’. Flaunting her karaoke voice, she and Fallon sang the beautiful rendition of Christina Aguilera’s hit song as the Roots played the music.

Advertising

The mindboggling segment, along with other robots including MIT’s Mini Cheetah, and Tomatan, a wearable tomato-feeding robot have reminded many of a Black Mirror episode and people found it terrifying and amazing at the same time.

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan steals humanoid robot Sophia’s heart; read his witty reply on Twitter

And her signing was not the only thing that stole the show, her sassy replies to Fallon’s questions will leave you impressed.

Watch the video here:

She also introduced her robot sister, the forthcoming Little Sophia, and informed others how they can too get one for themselves.