Watch: Jawans join ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ challenge and Twitterati are loving it!

The army personnel were seen taking up the challenge while patrolling a snow-covered terrains.

The ‘pawri ho rahi hai‘ meme has clearly emerged as one of the biggest trends of 2021, leaving desi people in both India and Pakistan in a frenzy. From actors to brand and even police forces, all have joined in to have some fun, and now Indian Army jawans too have made an entry.

In a widely shared video, two personnel were seen joining the trend mimicking Dananeer Mobeen’s way of saying ‘pawri’ (party), only to replace it with patrolling. The two jawans seen in army fatigues holding their guns in a snow-capped region joined in the viral social media challenge, winning hearts online. As clip went viral, netizens dubbed it as the “best one” so far in the on-going challenge.

In the video, the soldiers are heard saying, “Yeh hum hain, yeh humari gun hai aur hum yahan patrolling kar rahein hai (This is us. This is our gun and we are patrolling here).”

The video got a wider attention when IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the clip on Twitter.

Netizens loved the jawans’ sweet entry to the viral trend and highlighted how while even serving in difficult places, they don’t lose their spirits.

