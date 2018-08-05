Javed Akhtar reciting his grandfather’s poetry ‘Use kyun humne diya dil’ will leave you spellbound

Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2018 2:04:40 pm
Javed Akhtar, Javed Akhtar viral video, Friendship Day 2018 Happy Friendship Day Friendship Day 2018 date Javed Akhtar reads a verse from the longest poetry ever written. (Source: Rekhta/YouTube)
Poetry has the unique ability to convey emotions in a few words. The words often seep through our hearts and trigger feelings seldom felt. Indian poet Javed Akhtar did exactly that when he recited bits from his grandfather Muztar Khairabadi’s poetry titled Khirman, which he compiled and released in 2015.

A video of the same was shared by the Twitter handle of Rekhta, which is a website for popular for Urdu poetry. The 1.45-minute clip is from the release event of the five-volume Khirman. The video starts with Akhtar taking the podium and stating that the poem he was going to read was probably the longest ever written in literature. He then goes on to read a couplet from ‘Use kyun humne diya dil‘.

Watch the video here:

