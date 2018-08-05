Javed Akhtar reciting his grandfather’s poetry ‘Use kyun humne diya dil’ will leave you spellbound

Javed Akhtar reads a verse from the longest poetry ever written. (Source: Rekhta/YouTube) Javed Akhtar reads a verse from the longest poetry ever written. (Source: Rekhta/YouTube)

Poetry has the unique ability to convey emotions in a few words. The words often seep through our hearts and trigger feelings seldom felt. Indian poet Javed Akhtar did exactly that when he recited bits from his grandfather Muztar Khairabadi’s poetry titled Khirman, which he compiled and released in 2015.

A video of the same was shared by the Twitter handle of Rekhta, which is a website for popular for Urdu poetry. The 1.45-minute clip is from the release event of the five-volume Khirman. The video starts with Akhtar taking the podium and stating that the poem he was going to read was probably the longest ever written in literature. He then goes on to read a couplet from ‘Use kyun humne diya dil‘.

Watch the video here:

Some works of poetry leave us enchanted. Here is one such piece, the longest misra in Urdu poetry read by the wordsmith #JavedAkhtar himself. pic.twitter.com/elsTmJCRvm — Rekhta (@Rekhta) August 4, 2018

