Toggle Menu
Japanese YouTuber attempts viral challenge; eats popsicle in less than 5 secondshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/japanese-youtuber-eats-popsicle-in-less-than-5-seconds-5930970/

Japanese YouTuber attempts viral challenge; eats popsicle in less than 5 seconds

"Hi! Guys! My name is "Watan"! My special skill is fast eating, but this time I ate Garigari, a famous Japanese ice candy. I hope you laugh even a little," read the description of the video, which soon went viral after it was shared online.

Japanese man brain freeze viral video, Japanese YouTuber Bakushokuo Wattan ice cream eating challenge
However, soon after completing the challenge, the YouTuber can be seen suffering from a brain freeze.

A Japanese YouTuber was left with a brain-freeze after he ate an entire popsicle while attempting an online viral challenge. Bakushokuo Wattan later shared the video of his attempt on his YouTube page ‘Explosive-Eating-King Wattan’ while eating the Garigari-Kun, a Japanese popsicle in just one go.

ALSO READ | ‘Ahchoo’, the latest challenge on TikTok that has users hooked

“Hi! Guys! My name is “Watan”! My special skill is fast eating, but this time I ate Garigari, a famous Japanese ice candy. I hope you laugh even a little,” read the description of the video, which soon went viral after it was shared online. In the 3.33-minute clip, Wattan can be seen eating the ice-cream in less than five seconds.

Watch the video here:

However, soon after completing the challenge, the YouTuber can be seen suffering from a brain freeze, which is a brief yet severe pain in the head due to the consumption of very cold food or drinks.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android