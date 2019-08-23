Japanese YouTuber attempts viral challenge; eats popsicle in less than 5 seconds

A Japanese YouTuber was left with a brain-freeze after he ate an entire popsicle while attempting an online viral challenge. Bakushokuo Wattan later shared the video of his attempt on his YouTube page ‘Explosive-Eating-King Wattan’ while eating the Garigari-Kun, a Japanese popsicle in just one go.

“Hi! Guys! My name is “Watan”! My special skill is fast eating, but this time I ate Garigari, a famous Japanese ice candy. I hope you laugh even a little,” read the description of the video, which soon went viral after it was shared online. In the 3.33-minute clip, Wattan can be seen eating the ice-cream in less than five seconds.

Watch the video here:

However, soon after completing the challenge, the YouTuber can be seen suffering from a brain freeze, which is a brief yet severe pain in the head due to the consumption of very cold food or drinks.