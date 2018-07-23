Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018

Jackie Shroff ‘manages traffic’ in Lucknow; video goes viral

The Border actor was seen managing cars as his own car was caught in a traffic jam in the old city. The footage was shared by him on his Twitter and Instagram accounts and quickly went viral.

Jackie Shroff, Jackie Shroff lucknow, Jackie Shroff manage traffic, Jackie Shroff lucknow traffic video, Jackie Shroff clear traffic jam, Jackie Shroff video, viral news, trending videos, indian express Jackie Shroff was in Lucknow for shooting a new film.

It’s not normal for Bollywood actors to clear traffic snarls. But on Sunday, veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff stepped outside his car to manage the traffic. The actor was in Lucknow recently and his car was caught in traffic, but instead of waiting for someone else to clear the jam, he himself plunged into action.

The footage was shared by him on his Twitter and Instagram accounts and quickly went viral. While some lauded him for his gesture, others remarked why there was no traffic guard at the busy intersection of the city.

Watch the video here:

 

