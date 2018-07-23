Jackie Shroff ‘manages traffic’ in Lucknow; video goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2018 5:47:32 pm
It’s not normal for Bollywood actors to clear traffic snarls. But on Sunday, veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff stepped outside his car to manage the traffic. The actor was in Lucknow recently and his car was caught in traffic, but instead of waiting for someone else to clear the jam, he himself plunged into action.
The footage was shared by him on his Twitter and Instagram accounts and quickly went viral. While some lauded him for his gesture, others remarked why there was no traffic guard at the busy intersection of the city.
Lucknow Traffic Control… pic.twitter.com/axCnD3DYQy
— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 22, 2018
