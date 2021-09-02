Watch: ITBP personnel rescue locals stranded at 12,000 feet in Uttarakhand

Locals stuck near Milam in Uttarakhand were rescued by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from an altitude of 12,000 feet.

A video of the rescue mission, which has now gone viral on social media, features four people stranded across a mountain river as ITBP personnel of the 14th Battalion try to bring them to safety. According to ANI, the locals were stuck there for hours before help reached them.

In the 1.54-minute clip, the men can be seen standing on a rock across the river as one of them grabs onto the rope lines attached and crosses to the other side. The rest follow as the personnel on the other end help each one of them to safety.

#WATCH | ITBP personnel rescue four locals near Milam, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours. pic.twitter.com/KZeMRMRKyb — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told the news agency the villagers, who had gone to collect some herbs, got stuck due to the overflow of the river. That is when the troops, who were stationed near the post, arrived at the location to rescue the locals.

ITBP personnel of 14th Battalion rescued 4 locals near Milam, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours.#Himveers#SentinelsOfTheHimalayas pic.twitter.com/86qVCYSVPm — ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 2, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has garnered around 8,000 views with many lauding the border police. The clip was also shared by the official ITBP Twitter handle.