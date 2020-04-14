Watch: A group of Italians have a unique way of saying cheers during lockdown

The neighbours were seen toasting in broad day light. (Source: Mauro Ricigliano/ Facebook) The neighbours were seen toasting in broad day light. (Source: Mauro Ricigliano/ Facebook)

Italy is still under lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and people are finding unique ways to keep their spirits up, literally. There have been musical performances in balconies, there’s now a video of a group of Italians finding a unique way of raising a toast while staying at home.

A video shared on Facebook by user, Mauro Ricigliano from Basilicata showed about a dozen of people standing on the balconies of their homes and holding long sticks with loops at the end of them to hold wine glasses securely.

The group consisting of an elderly couple and young people, clink their wine glasses and then pull their glasses back to drink from them. The undated video doesn’t specify the reason for the celebration.

The video garnered nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours and people around the globe tagged their friends to try something similar.

Earlier in Naples, people were seen putting out ‘support baskets’ to help the homeless from their homes.

Italy will remain in full lockdown until May 3 to stop the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on April 10 as the death toll in the nation crossed 20,000.

