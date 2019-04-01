Toggle Menu
‘Wow! That’s amazing’: Indigo pilot records PSLV launch from cockpit

"Ladies and gentleman, on the right look outside the window you can see the PSLV launch. It is a rocket taking off," Karumbaya informed his passengers as he recorded the launch from the aircraft. "Beauty yaar! Wow! That's amazing," he can be heard saying in the 44-second clip.

“Beauty yaar! Wow! That’s amazing,” he can be heard saying in the 44-second clip. (Source: ISRO/Twitter)

The launch of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was captured on camera by an Indigo pilot. The launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was spotted by Captain Karun Karumbaya 50 nautical miles from the launch site as he was seated in the cockpit of his aircraft.

Watch the video here:

ISRO launched the EMISAT satellite on onboard the PSLV-C45 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on April 1. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle hosts 28 international nanosatellites.

