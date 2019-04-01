‘Wow! That’s amazing’: Indigo pilot records PSLV launch from cockpit

The launch of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was captured on camera by an Indigo pilot. The launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was spotted by Captain Karun Karumbaya 50 nautical miles from the launch site as he was seated in the cockpit of his aircraft.

“Ladies and gentlemen, on the right look outside the window you can see the PSLV launch. It is a rocket taking off,” Karumbaya informed his passengers as he recorded the launch from the aircraft. “Beauty yaar! Wow! That’s amazing,” he can be heard saying in the 44-second clip.

Watch the video here:

PSLV launch as seen by Capt Karun Karumbaya, ex 224 Sqn, from the cockpit of his Indigo A – 320! The aircraft was 50nm from the launch site.

ISRO launched the EMISAT satellite on onboard the PSLV-C45 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on April 1. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle hosts 28 international nanosatellites.