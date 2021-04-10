IPL 2021: Chris Gayle dancing to Daler Mehndi’s song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ has desi netizens impressed

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 55,000 views and is flooded with netizens responding to Gayle's dance moves.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle grooving to the beats of Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun has desi netizens impressed.

The clip, which is a part of a shoot for Punjab Kings, was shared by the official page of the IPL team along with a caption that read, “Opening day of the #IPL2021 and Boss is ready to perform.”

In the short clip, the cricketer is seen playing the traditional musical instrument dhol while the song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ plays in the background. Interestingly, Gayle also taps along and attempts to dance on the music track. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 55,000 views and is flooded with netizens responding to Gayle’s dance moves. “Not only universe boss but also an entertaining boss,” wrote a user, while another user commented, “Machade dhoom Punjabi.”