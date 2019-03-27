Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Little Ziva cheering for her dad MS Dhoni is the cutest thing you’ll see on the Internethttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/ipl-2019-little-zivaa-cheering-for-her-dad-ms-dhoni-csk-vs-dc-5644841/

IPL 2019: Little Ziva cheering for her dad MS Dhoni is the cutest thing you’ll see on the Internet

Ziva, who is a regular at most CSK matches with her mother Sakshi Dhoni, was filmed shouted from the stands, "Paaapaaaaa, come on papaa!". Her adorable video rooting for her father is going viral, melting hearts and winning love online.

ipl 2019, dc vs csk, dc vs csk report, delhi captals, chennai super kings, ziva dhoni, ziva cheer for dhoni, cricket, Dhoni CSK, Rishab pant, indian express news
Videos of Ziva rooting for her dad from the stands in melting hearts online.

As Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals locked horns on the field in their second IPL match, it was the visitors who stole the show at Firoz Shah Kotla by winning the game with six wickets to spare. And as the yellow brigade garnered all the attention on the field, it was captain MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva who won hearts off it.

Ziva, who is a regular at most CSK matches with her mother Sakshi Dhoni, was filmed shouting from the stands, “Paaapaaaaa, come on papaa!”. Her adorable video rooting for her father is going viral, melting hearts and winning love online.

 

In another video shared by IPL’s official Twitter handle, the little one is seen supporting her father while he was batting saying, “Go Pappaaa”.

Fans online just have one thing to say seeing the videos, “Cuteness Overload!”

As Dhoni’s men set up the ground to win the game with much ease, one excited fan even breached security to touch the CSK skipper’s feet. Chennai Super Kings comfortably chased down a target of 148 to condemn Delhi Capitals to a defeat in their first home game of the season. CSK were always in control of the game as Shane Watson (44 off 26 balls) and Suresh Raina (30 off 16 balls) set up the game for an easy chase. However, the defending champions took the match down to the last over, courtesy of some slow batting by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav before Dwayne Bravo hit the winning runs.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chinese PE teacher's 'Dura' dance routine with students goes viral
2 Watch: Costa Rica motorbikers break into a fight amidst race; suspended for brawl
3 Twitterati are using the viral 'flat stomach' meme to talk about their favourite food