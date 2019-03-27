Internet’s favourite couple is back with yet another dance performance

Remember the old Punjabi couple whose dance moves had turned them into an overnight Internet sensation? Guess what, they are back again and have left many awestruck with their latest performance. The video was shared by their daughter Gitana Singh on the occasion of her mother’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Mom !! Since the world has fallen in love with you two, and since this has become your song…I thought I’d share a little more love with everyone on your birthday 😉unleashing PART 2 !! Grass, Dancefloor, or in between lunch tables, nothing will stop them !!” read the caption on her Instagram page.

Yet again, the video garnered quite some attention with many complimenting the performance of the dynamic couple.

Watch the video here:

In the latest video, the two are again dancing on the popular song lamberghini.

Not watched their earlier video? Check it out here: