Toggle Menu
Internet’s favourite couple is back with yet another dance performancehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/internets-favourite-couple-is-back-with-another-dance-performance-5645532/

Internet’s favourite couple is back with yet another dance performance

"Happy Birthday Mom !! Since the world has fallen in love with you two, and since this has become your song...I thought I'd share a little more love with everyone on your birthday 😉unleashing PART 2!!" read the caption of the latest video.

dancing couple, dancing couple, punjabi couple, old couple dancing, old dancing couple viral,
In the latest video, the two are again dancing on the popular Punjabi song Lamberghini.

Remember the old Punjabi couple whose dance moves had turned them into an overnight Internet sensation? Guess what, they are back again and have left many awestruck with their latest performance. The video was shared by their daughter Gitana Singh on the occasion of her mother’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Mom !! Since the world has fallen in love with you two, and since this has become your song…I thought I’d share a little more love with everyone on your birthday 😉unleashing PART 2 !! Grass, Dancefloor, or in between lunch tables, nothing will stop them !!” read the caption on her Instagram page.

Yet again, the video garnered quite some attention with many complimenting the performance of the dynamic couple.

Watch the video here:

In the latest video, the two are again dancing on the popular song lamberghini.

Not watched their earlier video? Check it out here:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mission Shakti: Twitterati call Rahul Gandhi wishing Modi 'Happy World Theatre Day' as Tweet of the day
2 Bulgarian boxer faces flak after kissing woman reporter in post-match interview
3 Student introduced himself as 'Captain' in playschool, flies teacher 30 years later