TikTok users get hooked to #InternationalYogaDay2019

TikTok, the world’s leading short video platform, is recognised as the hub of viral videos. It is often flooded with some of the most trending and hilarious clips doing the rounds on social media. The platform is used by users to create a unique identity for themselves, which empowers them to reach to a wider audience and explore their talents.

In the run-up to International Yoga day, which is celebrated on June 21 every year, TikTok started the hashtag #YogaDay2019 that urges its users to upload videos of various asanas. The trend soon became viral and encouraged people to follow this physical, mental and spiritual practice.

Many TikTok users have been sharing videos and how-to tips for Yoga, urging users to join the ever-increasing trend. Take a look at some of the videos shared by TikTok users:

Yoga is done by all age groups and is one of the most effective ways to a healthy, happy life. It makes the body flexible and rid of body pain. In the past, it has been considered an effective way to cure ailments. If it’s practised regularly, Yogasans can ease muscular tension, and even helps in reducing the stress of an individual.