International Widows Day: Breaking stereotypes, this Pakistani woman who drove a minibus to support her family will inspire you!

The loss of a loved is always painful but losing one’s husband pushes a woman, who is dependant on him, to not only discrimination but also acute penury. The problems faced by widows is filled with trauma not just due to death of their partners but also the stigma, shame and emotional abuse that follows. Not to forget the economic challenges faced by these women and their children. To raise awareness and start a dialogue about the problems faced by some 258 million widows around the world, which are not highlighted, the United Nations observes June 23 as the International Widow Day. And as many people share their problems online on this day, one such story of a Pakistani woman is inspiring others.

Ashiya was married when she was just 15-years-old. Before she could enjoy marital bliss, she became a widow six years after her marriage and was left with two toddlers to take care of with little to no means of sustenance. Fighting against all odds and breaking gender stereotypes, she decided to buy a minibus and earn a living as a driver – something that did not go down well in her community. But defying all obstacles, she now drives a vehicle transporting girls to schools. After doing this for 35 years, she hopes her story inspires others who have met the same fate.

How a bus saved this widow's life.

International Widows Day is an opportunity for action towards achieving full rights and recognition for widows – too long invisible and ignored. A dearth of reliable hard data remains one of the major obstacles to developing the policies and programmes to address the poverty, violence and discrimination suffered by widows.

