DriveLikeALady: Insurance company pays tribute to woman who drove a bus for the first time, saved driver’s life

One of the many stereotypes associated with women is that they are bad drivers. In its latest advertisement, the Kotak General Insurance Company Limited has tried to prove this wrong through a video.

The 1 minute and 21-second long video shows a group of women happily travelling on a bus, which comes to an abrupt halt after its driver faints. With no help in sight, a woman sits on the driver’s seat as she resolutely drives the bus and brings it to a hospital.

ALSO READ | #ImperfectlyPerfect: This advertisement highlights gender stereotypes in the most badass way ever

The short film, based on a true story, is the company’s tribute to Yogita Satav, a 42-year-old woman from Pune who made news after she drove a mini-bus with 20 people on board for nearly 25 kilometres as the vehicle driver lost his consciousness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kotak General Insurance (@kotakgeneral)

On January 7, Satav and the other were returning back to Pune from their picnic in Morachi Chinchol when the driver fainted while driving on an isolated stretch. Instead of panicking, Satav took the initiative of steering the mini-bus and drove everyone to safety even though she had never driven a bus before.

Kotak General Insurance captioned the video, “Women can’t drive, you’ve heard this stereotype. It’s time to unhear it. We present to you a story of a courageous woman who took the wheel in the face of adversity. A story that will empower and inspire you to #DriveLikeALady #KotakGeneralInsurance #InternationalWomensWeek #WomensDay #BreakTheBias”

The video, which was released on Saturday, has gained over two lakh views. The video was based on this year’s International Women’s Day theme: #BreakTheBias.