‘Inspiring’: Netizens cheer as Saina Nehwal’s parents join the #FitnessChallenge; watch videos here

The badminton champion shared videos of her mother and father hitting the gym and joining the ‘Hum fit toh India fit’ campaign. (Source: Saina Nehwal/ Instagram) The badminton champion shared videos of her mother and father hitting the gym and joining the ‘Hum fit toh India fit’ campaign. (Source: Saina Nehwal/ Instagram)

While scores of actors, sports personalities and politicians have taken up the Fitness Challenge initiated by Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, it seems it’s not restricted to these stars alone. Posting videos of her parents, sweating it out at the gym, ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal on Friday shared two clips on her Instagram account. While the first one showed her mother, Usha Nehwal pushing up weights, the second featured her father cycling. Joining the ‘Hum Fit toh India Fit’ challenge in style, the two videos shared by the 2018 Commomwealth Games gold medallist left everyone inspired.

ALSO READ | Here’s how Harbhajan Singh easily ‘burnt’ 1500 calories in a day!

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone takes up #FitnessChallenge but gets trolled for sharing old video

Earlier last month, Nehwal joined the campaign after she was challenged by Rathore himself. Posting a video of herself doing some weight-training, she challenged fellow badminton player PV Sindhu, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and actor Rana Daggubati.

Watch the video of her mother here:

Here’s the video of Nehwal’s dad joining the challenge.

People on both Twitter and Instagram were thrilled to see her parents joining the fitness challenge and many called it “inspiring.”

Great.. fit father, fitter daughter.. Similarly like fit people, fitter India. — Bharat Mujumdar (@bharatmujumdar) June 1, 2018

Fitness अत्यंत आवश्यक … बहुत खुशी हुई । — Mahendra jain (@mahendr52095646) June 1, 2018

This is Adorableeeee! So so cuteee ❤️ — Aanchal Munjal (@AanchalOfficial) June 1, 2018

This is so cool!! — Rishabh Bansal (@rrishabhbansal) May 31, 2018

Very hard work aunt jee 💪💪💪💪💪 — Rupesh kumar (@rupeshk_98) May 31, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd