Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • ‘Inspiring’: Netizens cheer as Saina Nehwal’s parents join the #FitnessChallenge; watch videos here

‘Inspiring’: Netizens cheer as Saina Nehwal’s parents join the #FitnessChallenge; watch videos here

Earlier last month, Nehwal joined the campaign after she was challenged by Rathore himself. Posting a video of herself doing some weight-training, she challenged fellow badminton player PV Sindhu, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and actor Rana Daggubati.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 4:39:57 pm
Saina Nehwal, fitness challenge, hum fit toh india fit, india fitness challenge, saina mehwal parents, saina nehwal parents fitness challenge, india news, sports news, indian express The badminton champion shared videos of her mother and father hitting the gym and joining the ‘Hum fit toh India fit’ campaign. (Source: Saina Nehwal/ Instagram)
Related News

While scores of actors, sports personalities and politicians have taken up the Fitness Challenge initiated by Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, it seems it’s not restricted to these stars alone. Posting videos of her parents, sweating it out at the gym, ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal on Friday shared two clips on her Instagram account. While the first one showed her mother, Usha Nehwal pushing up weights, the second featured her father cycling. Joining the ‘Hum Fit toh India Fit’ challenge in style, the two videos shared by the 2018 Commomwealth Games gold medallist left everyone inspired.

ALSO READ | Here’s how Harbhajan Singh easily ‘burnt’ 1500 calories in a day!

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone takes up #FitnessChallenge but gets trolled for sharing old video

Earlier last month, Nehwal joined the campaign after she was challenged by Rathore himself. Posting a video of herself doing some weight-training, she challenged fellow badminton player PV Sindhu, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and actor Rana Daggubati.

Watch the video of her mother here:

Here’s the video of Nehwal’s dad joining the challenge.

People on both Twitter and Instagram were thrilled to see her parents joining the fitness challenge and many called it “inspiring.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now