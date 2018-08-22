IND vs ENG: Man of the Match Virat Kohli makes the day for little fan, obliges for selfie

The video feature Kohli signing autographs for his fans outside the Trent Bridge cricket stadium in England’s Nottingham. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The video feature Kohli signing autographs for his fans outside the Trent Bridge cricket stadium in England’s Nottingham. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The India versus England series has been intense so far. However, with India defeating the Three Lions by 203 runs in the Third test, smiles were back on the Indian fans. But perhaps the sweetest moment came after the match when Virat Kohli, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his pivotal innings of 103 runs in the second innings after scoring a brilliant 97 in the first, obliged a little fan’s request for a selfie while he was signing autographs outside the Trent Bridge cricket stadium in England’s Nottingham.

The little fan managed to grab all the attention by persistently calling out Kohli’s name and requesting the Indian captain for a picture. The video, shared by ANI, shows Kohli giving into the child’s demand and walking towards the little boy and taking a selfie with him. He then goes on to give him an autograph as well.

#WATCH: Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli takes a selfie with a child after he was continuously requesting “Virat, a picture please” outside Trent Bridge cricket stadium in England’s Nottingham. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ngKsEVXjwd — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Even before leaving for the UK, Kohli made the day for a little fan when he posed for a photo with her at the airport. It is not just his performance on the field that has won him fans worldwide, but his off-field behaviour has also made cricket fans fall in love with him.

