Police use snake to interrogate suspect, video sparks outrage and prompts apology

In the video, the handcuffed man, who is accused of stealing mobile phones, can be seen screaming in fear as his interrogator threatens to put the snake into his mouth and trousers.

After the footage went viral, the police were forced to apologise.

Footage of Indonesian police putting a live snake on a suspect to get him to confess has created a huge uproar online, after the video of the incident went viral. The video shared across social media platforms showed the man yelling in terror as his interrogator laughs and taunts him. The video shared online by a human rights activist raised serious questions about the police’s interrogation methods in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua region.

In the video, a handcuffed man, who is suspected of stealing mobile phones, can be seen screaming in fear as his interrogator threatens to put the snake into his mouth and trousers, according to a Ruptly report. The snake is then put on the man despite his screams of terror.

Veronica Koman, a human rights lawyer in Papua who shared the footage on Twitter, said the interrogation methods violated police policies, as well as several laws.

Koman said the fact the footage was shared so widely forced the police into a “very rare” apology.

However, while the police apologised for their extreme measures, they said that the suspect was not in any danger since the reptile was not venomous. However, that didn’t end the outrage and many on social media said the police official’s actions were inhumane.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Jayawijaya police chief Tonny Ananda Swadaya said in a statement the officers involved had been given ethics training and moved to other locations, reported The Independent.

“We apologise for the incident. Institutionally we do not recognise such an unprofessional method of interrogation, and we guarantee that such an inhuman method will not happen again in the future,” the statement said.

 

