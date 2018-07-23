Follow Us:
VIDEO: This unique ‘Indian rescue mission’ in Karnataka garners praise on Twitter

A video of a bunch of young men coming together, reportedly in Karnataka, to save a little goat from a deep tube-well has gone viral on the Internet.

indian rescue mission, indian viral videos, indian rescue mission of goats, funny indian videos, india videos funny viral, Indian express, Indian express news Many lauded the man for risking his life and going head-down into the well to save the animal. (Source: Mohandas menon/Twitter)

Even as the world continues to rave over the miraculous and humane Thailand rescue mission that saved 12 young boys and their football coach, in India, another rescue mission seems to garnering attention too. A video of a bunch of young men coming together to save a little goat from a deep tube-well has gone viral on the Internet. While many lauded the man for risking his life and going head-down into the well to save the animal, others asked questions like why was the well dug so deep and left open in the first place. Several Twitter users even reminded that leaving the well open could lead to other fatal accidents or loss of lives.

Here are some of the responses it garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Marvellous, isn’t it?

