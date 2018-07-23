VIDEO: This unique ‘Indian rescue mission’ in Karnataka garners praise on Twitter

Many lauded the man for risking his life and going head-down into the well to save the animal. (Source: Mohandas menon/Twitter) Many lauded the man for risking his life and going head-down into the well to save the animal. (Source: Mohandas menon/Twitter)

Even as the world continues to rave over the miraculous and humane Thailand rescue mission that saved 12 young boys and their football coach, in India, another rescue mission seems to garnering attention too. A video of a bunch of young men coming together to save a little goat from a deep tube-well has gone viral on the Internet. While many lauded the man for risking his life and going head-down into the well to save the animal, others asked questions like why was the well dug so deep and left open in the first place. Several Twitter users even reminded that leaving the well open could lead to other fatal accidents or loss of lives.

Watch the video here.

The Indian rescue mission! pic.twitter.com/2Y9wEH2BvT — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 22, 2018

Here are some of the responses it garnered on the micro-blogging site.

OMG that’s so awesome , it gets even more appreciable when someone does that for animals.

🙏 — Dexter 🗯️ (@TonightIsTheOne) July 22, 2018

Congratulations to all the Team. Brilliant Job Done. — PAWAN SINGH (@pawansingh456) July 22, 2018

Oh man! Overwhelming and Noble and Godly. Such compassion. Like Gandhiji said ” a society is judged by the way it treats it’s animals”. Kudos to these good Samaritans. Bless them all. 👌🙏 — Dinesh Verma (@tweeterdinesh) July 22, 2018

humanity rescued ! we still have such love for animals to put ourselves in danger. — Nagesh Bharadwaj (@NBmethod) July 23, 2018

It’s not worth risking a human life to save an animal. Also, as a precaution, the rescuer’s legs should have been tied with rope, just in case if he slipped into the ditch. He could have been pulled out. That’s what planning means – plan for the worst. — overview_effect (@overviewEffect1) July 22, 2018

Marvellous, isn’t it?

