WATCH: Indian-origin boy stuns with a harmonium in The Voice Kids UK

When it comes to spelling bee competition or singing shows, Indian-origin kids have always stolen the show. Joining the list is a 10-year-old London boy, Krishna, who stunned the judges on The Voice Kids UK 2018. During the blind audition, the little talent chose ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ by Calvin Harris & Disciples. And just as the three judges were grooving to the hit song, he switched to ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani — taking all by surprise.

However, it was not his fusion alone that stunned the trio, it was his dexterity with harmonium that stole the show. Intrigued by the musical instrument the judges came up on the stage and they wanted him to play it, with judge Will even helping him with pumping the bellows.

Watch the video here:

After the first round, he went on to perform with his harmonium again in Round 2 of The Battles along with fellow contestant Kobi and Kori sang ‘Something Just Like This’ by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay.

Watch the video here:

