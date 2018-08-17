Kerala floods: This video of Indian Navy man saving child in Aluva is winning hearts online

The flight driver rescuing the child in Aluva is going viral. (Source: @indiannavy/ Twitter) The flight driver rescuing the child in Aluva is going viral. (Source: @indiannavy/ Twitter)

A massive relief and rescue operation is underway in Kerala where floods have claimed over 100 lives in the past few days. Personnel from the armed and other agencies are working day and night to help those stranded in different parts of the state. Among videos doing rounds on social media, one video of an Indian Navy man rescuing a child is winning hearts on the Internet.

In a footage shared by the Navy on Twitter, a flight diver is seen rescuing a kid from the roof of a house in the flooded region of Aluva. With a harness hanging from a chopper above, the personnel secures the child in his arms while they are being air-lifted.

Watch the full rescue effort here:

The rescue effort by flight diver Amit and Pilot-in-Command Cdr Vijay Verma have been garnering a lot of praise online.

I join the Nation to salute our Flight Diver Amit and his team members. Nation is proud of you. Jai Hind. — Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) August 16, 2018

Proud of you, Vijay and Amit! May God be with you always! — Usha Nair (@UshaSahana) August 16, 2018

Kudos to our armed forces. Only God knows what would happen had they not been around. — toi_jayantaG (@JayantaGupta15) August 16, 2018

Incredible video of an @indiannavy diver rescuing a child during the Kerala floods. Humbled by this act of bravery and courage https://t.co/9KmX5WAJtZ — Amrita Dhindsa (@AmritaDhindsa) August 16, 2018

It defines the heroism that is dedicated to nation. https://t.co/kjTvDIolXU — Vashisth Anand (@vashisth2009) August 16, 2018

Proud of you vijay! https://t.co/lrIeYWODxd — dhanya varma (@iamdhanyavarma) August 16, 2018

However, despite all help and swift action, many rescue team members reported that they were unable to rescue people even after they had reached affected areas due to huge compound walls and heavy inflow of water. The death toll in the Kerala deluge may likely to go up as hundreds of people are still stranded in flooded areas.

