Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala floods: This video of Indian Navy man saving child in Aluva is winning hearts online

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2018 10:32:54 am
kerala, kerala floods, kerala rescue operation, operation madad, navy kerala rescue, kerala rescue videos, navy man saves child, kerala air-lift videos, viral videos, indian express The flight driver rescuing the child in Aluva is going viral. (Source: @indiannavy/ Twitter)

A massive relief and rescue operation is underway in Kerala where floods have claimed over 100 lives in the past few days. Personnel from the armed and other agencies are working day and night to help those stranded in different parts of the state. Among videos doing rounds on social media, one video of an Indian Navy man rescuing a child is winning hearts on the Internet.

In a footage shared by the Navy on Twitter, a flight diver is seen rescuing a kid from the roof of a house in the flooded region of Aluva. With a harness hanging from a chopper above, the personnel secures the child in his arms while they are being air-lifted.

Watch the full rescue effort here:

The rescue effort by flight diver Amit and Pilot-in-Command Cdr Vijay Verma have been garnering a lot of praise online.

However, despite all help and swift action, many rescue team members reported that they were unable to rescue people even after they had reached affected areas due to huge compound walls and heavy inflow of water. The death toll in the Kerala deluge may likely to go up as hundreds of people are still stranded in flooded areas.

Kerala paralysed by floods
Kerala paralysed by floods
