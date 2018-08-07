Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Video of Army man displaying his dance skills goes viral

A video of an army soldier dancing on popular song 'Aloo Chaat' has gone viral with many people praising his performance. In the 2.24-minute clip, the personnel is trying out elaborate dance steps along with hip-hoping and locking.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2018 5:36:36 pm
A video of an Indian Army man breaking the dance floor with his moves has gone viral. Dancing to the beats of the popular song ‘Aloo Chaat‘ by Kailash Kher, RDB and Nindy Kaur, the soldier is cheered by people standing around him.

In the 2.24-minute video, the soldier can be seen doing elaborate dance steps along with hip-hoping and locking. Watch the video here:

