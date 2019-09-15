Watch: Indian, American soldiers singing Assam Regiment’s marching song

A video of Indian and American soldiers singing and dancing to the Assam Regiment’s marching song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ during a joint military training exercise has gone viral on social media. The song is dedicated to a rifleman named Badluram, who fought against the Japanese forces during World War II.

The clip, which has been viewed over 19-thousand times, is from the ongoing 15th edition of the joint military training exercise of the Indo-US defence cooperation at Joint Base Lewis, McChord, Washington DC in the USA.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Indian and American soldiers sing and dance on the Assam Regiment’s marching song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ during Exercise ‘Yudhabhyas’ being carried out at Joint Base Lewis, McChord in the United States of America pic.twitter.com/6vTuVFHZMd — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

The Yudh Abhyas began on September 5 and will continue till 18. The exercise is alternately hosted between the two countries.