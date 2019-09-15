Toggle Menu
Watch: Indian, American soldiers singing Assam Regiment’s marching songhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/indian-american-soldiers-sing-assam-regiments-marching-song-at-yudh-abhyas-5996919/

Watch: Indian, American soldiers singing Assam Regiment’s marching song

The clip, which has been viewed over 19-thousand times, is of the ongoing 15th edition of the joint military training exercise of the Indo-US defence cooperation being conducted at Joint Base Lewis, McChord, Washington DC in the USA.

Assam Regiment's marching song, India, US armies conduct 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas', indo-US armies,
The song is dedicated to a rifleman named Badluram, who fought against the Japanese forces during World War II.

A video of Indian and American soldiers singing and dancing to the Assam Regiment’s marching song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ during a joint military training exercise has gone viral on social media. The song is dedicated to a rifleman named Badluram, who fought against the Japanese forces during World War II.

The clip, which has been viewed over 19-thousand times, is from the ongoing 15th edition of the joint military training exercise of the Indo-US defence cooperation at Joint Base Lewis, McChord, Washington DC in the USA.

Watch the video here:

The Yudh Abhyas began on September 5 and will continue till 18. The exercise is alternately hosted between the two countries.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android