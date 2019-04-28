Toggle Menu
Indian Air Force doctors dancing to this Pharrell Williams’ song will leave you feeling ‘Happy’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/indian-air-force-doctors-happy-dance-pharrell-williams-5698881/

Indian Air Force doctors dancing to this Pharrell Williams’ song will leave you feeling ‘Happy’

Interestingly, this is not the first time defence personnel have left netizens stunned with their dance moves. Back in 2013, a video shot at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington with officers dancing to the beats of Gangnam Style by Psy had gone viral.

military doctors, military doctors happy video, happy video, Pharrell Williams' 'Happy, doctors happy video, air force doctors, army, dance video, viral dance video, indian army, indian air force, indian express, indian express news
Interestingly, this is not the first time defence personnel have left netizens stunned with their dance moves.

It is not every day that one comes across a video of medical staff from a military hospital grooving to the beats of a popular music track. However, when one does, it is hard to miss.

A video of a group of doctors, nursing staff and patients dancing to Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy” has gone viral on social media. Shot at the Air Force Hospital at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, the viral clip begins with a woman officer dancing to the tune and soon the rest of the hospital staff join in.

“Indian Air Force Docs doing their thing with, Happy, at the No. 12 Air Force Hospital,” tweeted a user @Leopard212 while sharing the clip, which has been watched over 50 thousand times.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, this is not the first time defence personnel have left netizens stunned with their dance moves. Back in 2013, a video shot at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington with officers dancing to the beats of Gangnam Style — K-pop single by the South Korean musician Psy — had gone viral.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Depressed' Daya from CID is now a hit meme and it's giving people all the feels
2 Riteish Deshmukh's reply to 'Ajay Devgn's parrot' video has Tweeple in splits
3 Game of Thrones fans appalled by Daenerys wax statue in Dublin museum