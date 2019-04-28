Indian Air Force doctors dancing to this Pharrell Williams’ song will leave you feeling ‘Happy’

It is not every day that one comes across a video of medical staff from a military hospital grooving to the beats of a popular music track. However, when one does, it is hard to miss.

A video of a group of doctors, nursing staff and patients dancing to Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy” has gone viral on social media. Shot at the Air Force Hospital at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, the viral clip begins with a woman officer dancing to the tune and soon the rest of the hospital staff join in.

“Indian Air Force Docs doing their thing with, Happy, at the No. 12 Air Force Hospital,” tweeted a user @Leopard212 while sharing the clip, which has been watched over 50 thousand times.

Watch the video here:

If you Remember the Gangnam Style by the 68 DSSC at Wellington, in 2013, this will make your day. Indian Air Force Docs doing their thing with, Happy, at the No. 12 Air Force Hospital. 😁😁😁😁😁

Spreading Happiness and Joy. pic.twitter.com/U8Ce4B6Bec — LCA Tejas (India) ‏ایل سی اے تےجس (@Leopard212) April 27, 2019

Interestingly, this is not the first time defence personnel have left netizens stunned with their dance moves. Back in 2013, a video shot at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington with officers dancing to the beats of Gangnam Style — K-pop single by the South Korean musician Psy — had gone viral.