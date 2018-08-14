Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Independence Day 2018: This video of National Anthem by Indian athletes is the best thing you'll see today

From Dipa Karmakar to Heena Sidhu -- this video of 'Jana Gana Mana' by those "who aspire to raise our tricolour high across the world" will give you goosebumps.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 9:12:59 pm
independence day, india independence day, indian national anthem, jana gana mana, asian games team india, independence day videos, viral videos, indian express Ahead of 72nd Indian Independence Day, this version of Jana Gana Mana will make your day. (Source: Edelweiss Group/ YouTube)
As Indians are all set to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day, various renditions of patriotic songs are making rounds on social media. But one version of the National Anthem, sung by Indian athletes, has touched an emotional chord of Indians. In a beautiful performance of ‘Jana Gana Mana’, scores of sports personalities, who have made India proud on many competitions and tournaments, have all joined their voices ahead of August 15 celebrations.

From Dipa Karmakar to Heena Sidhu — this video of the National Anthem by those “who aspire to raise our tricolour high across the world” will give you goosebumps.

Watch the video here:

