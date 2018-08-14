Independence Day 2018: This video of National Anthem by Indian athletes is the best thing you’ll see today

Ahead of 72nd Indian Independence Day, this version of Jana Gana Mana will make your day. (Source: Edelweiss Group/ YouTube) Ahead of 72nd Indian Independence Day, this version of Jana Gana Mana will make your day. (Source: Edelweiss Group/ YouTube)

As Indians are all set to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day, various renditions of patriotic songs are making rounds on social media. But one version of the National Anthem, sung by Indian athletes, has touched an emotional chord of Indians. In a beautiful performance of ‘Jana Gana Mana’, scores of sports personalities, who have made India proud on many competitions and tournaments, have all joined their voices ahead of August 15 celebrations.

From Dipa Karmakar to Heena Sidhu — this video of the National Anthem by those “who aspire to raise our tricolour high across the world” will give you goosebumps.

Watch the video here:

Wonderful, isn’t it?

