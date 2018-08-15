Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

This desi version of Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ is as hard hitting as the original video

The makers of the video have focussed on key issues that India still needs to address, even as it celebrates its 72nd Independence Day. The clip highlighted serious topics such as rapes, corruption, pollution and more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 1:54:07 pm
This is america, Childish Gambino, This is Hindustan viral video, independence day, india independence day, independence day 2018, 72nd Independence Day, independence day celebrations, independece day social media buzz, india news, indian express This is the Indian version of Childish Gambino’s This is America. (Source: The Comedy Factory/YouTube)
Earlier this year Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino had created quite a buzz with the video of his song ‘This Is America’. In the viral song, Gambino highlighted various aspects of living in America as well as horrific incidents that have taken place over the years. Following the same pattern, YouTube channel The Comedy Factory has come up with an Indian version.

The makers of the video have focussed on key issues that India still needs to address, even as it celebrates its 72nd Independence Day. The clip highlighted serious topics such as rapes, corruption, pollution and more. Watch the video here:

Not seen ‘This Is America’ video? Watch it here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

