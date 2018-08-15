This desi version of Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ is as hard hitting as the original video

This is the Indian version of Childish Gambino’s This is America. (Source: The Comedy Factory/YouTube) This is the Indian version of Childish Gambino’s This is America. (Source: The Comedy Factory/YouTube)

Earlier this year Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino had created quite a buzz with the video of his song ‘This Is America’. In the viral song, Gambino highlighted various aspects of living in America as well as horrific incidents that have taken place over the years. Following the same pattern, YouTube channel The Comedy Factory has come up with an Indian version.

The makers of the video have focussed on key issues that India still needs to address, even as it celebrates its 72nd Independence Day. The clip highlighted serious topics such as rapes, corruption, pollution and more. Watch the video here:

Not seen ‘This Is America’ video? Watch it here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

