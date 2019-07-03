IND v Ban: Video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering for her ‘papa’ goes viral

While many are celebrating India’s win against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament to secure their place in the semi-finals, a video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering for her father at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham during the match against Bangladesh is melting many hearts online.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of’: India pacer wins praise online

Shared on Instagram by the official handle of the four-year-old, the clip features an excited Ziva screaming “Papa” as Dhoni plays on the field along with Dinesh Karthik. With over four lakh views, the video has gone viral on social media with some calling Ziva the “cutest cheerleader”.

Another video of the little girl cheering for India while posing with the Indian flag was also shared by the official account.