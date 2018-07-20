VIDEO: This Pakistani man’s dance for #InMyFeelings challenge leaves everyone in splits

The Keke Challenge has taken Internet by storm and has reached Pakistan too. The Keke Challenge has taken Internet by storm and has reached Pakistan too.

If 2017 was all about dance videos of Despacito and Shape of You, this year it’s Drake’s hit song In My Feelings that has taken the Internet by storm. Netizens from all around the globe are filming their dance videos of his new song and replicating a few signature steps.

A video of a man in Pakistan doing the Keke challenge is going viral. Wearing a Pathan suit, the man is seen stepping out of his car and doing the moves on the road as someone records it from inside, much like in most of the videos. His quirky moves however as left people on Instagram in splits.

Watch the video here:

The dance challenge has gone viral in the last two weeks. Not only Netizens, several celebs too have participated in the challenge. The one done by Will Smith clearly stppd out.

Here are few more ruling on social media websites:

While there are some amazing choreography in a few videos and cute ones attempted even by elderly people, the challenge has turned into a deadly trend as many young adults started jumping out of moving cars to record the video. Many led to even bad accidents leaving several people with fatal injuries.

HEEJEONG REALLY TOOK THE #kikichallenge ON ANOTHER LEVEL pic.twitter.com/qbPqqaxdoe — s/h lui (@meekmillic) July 18, 2018

It’s never safe to step out of a moving vehicle, no matter how slow the speed may be and this hasn’t registered in many people’s mind despite many video-fails being shared online.

