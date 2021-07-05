Man posts video of hyena showering kisses on him, netizens say ‘in love with you’

The clip was shared on Instagram by Jay Brewer, Founder of the Reptile Zoo in California.

Time and again, adorable videos of wild animals interacting with humans surface on social media, sending internet in a tizzy. However, the latest one featuring a hyena showering a man with kisses has surely left many astonished.

The clip, which has now gone viral with over one million views, was shared on Instagram by Jay Brewer, founder of the Reptile Zoo in California.

“Never thought I’d be getting kisses from a hyena 😂 but never know what’s going to happen around here,” wrote Brewer while sharing the clip where an enthusiastic hyena, who is held by Brewer in neck-deep water, is seen kissing him all over his face. “Oh, you crazy thing,” Brewer is heard saying in the clip as the affectionate animal continues to shower him with kisses. Here, take a look:

With a following of over 3.8 million on his social media account, it did not take long for the clip to go viral and be flooded with reactions. While many were delighted to see the hyena’s affection towards Brewer, others absolutely loved the clip.