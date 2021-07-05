scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

Man posts video of hyena showering kisses on him, netizens say ‘in love with you’

The clip of the hyena kissing the man as he held it in neck-deep water soon went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 4:50:21 pm
kisses from hyena, Jay Brewer Reptile Zoo California, hyena viral video, hyena trending, cute animals, wild animals, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe clip was shared on Instagram by Jay Brewer, Founder of the Reptile Zoo in California.

Time and again, adorable videos of wild animals interacting with humans surface on social media, sending internet in a tizzy. However, the latest one featuring a hyena showering a man with kisses has surely left many astonished.

The clip, which has now gone viral with over one million views, was shared on Instagram by Jay Brewer, founder of the Reptile Zoo in California.

“Never thought I’d be getting kisses from a hyena 😂 but never know what’s going to happen around here,” wrote Brewer while sharing the clip where an enthusiastic hyena, who is held by Brewer in neck-deep water, is seen kissing him all over his face. “Oh, you crazy thing,” Brewer is heard saying in the clip as the affectionate animal continues to shower him with kisses. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

With a following of over 3.8 million on his social media account, it did not take long for the clip to go viral and be flooded with reactions. While many were delighted to see the hyena’s affection towards Brewer, others absolutely loved the clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement