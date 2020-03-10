Watch: In a fight against coronavirus, Mumbaikars burn effify of ‘coronasur’

With Covid-19 written on the effigy, the huge figure was erected in a Mumbai locality. (ANI/ Twitter) With Covid-19 written on the effigy, the huge figure was erected in a Mumbai locality. (ANI/ Twitter)

On the occasion of Holika Dahan, people of Mumbai were seen burning an effigy of ‘coronasur’, a demon signifying the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands of people around the globe. People in Mumbai’s Worli area were seen celebrating the first day of Holi by burning a big effigy of the blue-coloured demon, to mark the triumph of good over evil.

The main celebrations of “Rangwali Holi” is preceded by “Holika Dahan”, where people worship Holika, a demoness, and perform rituals around a bonfire.

#WATCH Mumbai: An effigy based on the theme of #CoronaVirus that was put up in Worli was burned as a part of Holika Dahan, a ritual that takes on the eve of #Holi festival. (09.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/1qUKvl1erd — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

In the now-viral video, an arrow in shape of an injection was seen striking the figure to burn down the ‘coronasur’, in an attempt to fight the diseases, which rattled the world by killing 4,000 people globally and spread over 90 countries.

Mumbai: An effigy based on the theme of #CoronaVirus has been put up in Worli, ahead of ‘Holika Dahan’ today. #Holi pic.twitter.com/yX01NWqzZi — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

For this year’s Holi celebration, people were urged not to participate in mass gatherings and pool parties to prevent the infection from spreading.

