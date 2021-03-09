Amid rising prices, Pakistani artist gives musical twist to Imran Khan’s ‘Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai’

People loved his sense of humour and said in such trying times, his creation brought in some solace.

As prices of basic commodities continues to soar in Pakistan, a spoof video created by a music composer has tickled many online. Giving a musical twist to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s viral ‘Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai‘ line, the artist takes a jibe at the debilitating inflation in the country, and netizens seem to hooked.

Written and performed by popular music artist and YouTuber, Saad Alavi, the song is titled ‘Aap ne ghabrana nahi’, which translates into don’t panic. Drawing inspiration from Khan’s line that has inspired many memes in the past, Alavi’s song starts with, “Sabun mehnga hojaey to aap ne lagana nahin (If soap becomes expensive, don’t use it).”

From talking about rising prices of flour to medicines, the singer pokes fun at the PM and asks citizens simply to ignore those items, reminding all of Khan’s line — don’t panic. “Aap paise jama kar kar ke bas tax tum bhaaro; phir pet ko patti baandho aur bas bhook se maro (You just save up and pay the tax; then tie your stomach and die of hunger),” the artist is heard singing in the song.

The prime minister went viral for his line, which quickly became a catchphrase to troll him as he urged citizens not to worry in an address to the nation during coronavirus pandemic. “Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai [You should not panic]. It is our belief that life and death are in the hands of Allah,” he had said in March 2020.

“Contrary to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during February rose by 8.7pc, one of the fastest increases in a given month owing mainly to the resurgence of food and electricity prices,” the daily Dawn said in a report.

According to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), inflation for the week ending on March 4, 2021, has shown an increase of over 0.6 percent as compared to the last week of February. This is despite the continued claims of the government that inflation is under control, The News, Pakistan reported.