VIDEOS: You should know about this Imran Khan too, the Pakistani-origin singer

The trendy Punjabi singer who infuses hip-pop and rap with folk is a big hit in Pakistan. (Source: imrankhanworld/ YouTube) The trendy Punjabi singer who infuses hip-pop and rap with folk is a big hit in Pakistan. (Source: imrankhanworld/ YouTube)

Cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan is all set to become the next prime minister of Pakistan with early trends showing his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the lead. Ever since the results started trickling in, the former Pakistan captain dominated the debate on social media. As his name trended online, there is another Imran Khan who is hogging the limelight. This Imran is a rapper-singer from the Netherlands who has a Pakistani origin.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Elections 2018: BBC Newsnight confuses Imran Khan with Wasim Akram, gets trolled online

Khan, the singer, has a great fan-following in Pakistan for his new-age fusion music of Punjabi folk and hip-hop. He emerged as a YouTube sensation in 2009 when he released his single, ‘Amplifier’, which received 2 million views on YouTube on its first week itself. His second single, ‘Bewafa’, was released in 2009 as well. The imageries used in his videos have always created a buzz online for featuring everything, from luxurious cars to even exotic animals like python and cheetah. He made his Bollywood debut as a singer in Tevar starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in the song Tevariffic (Mashup).

Here are his top videos:

Imran Khan – Amplifier

Imran khan – Bewafa

Imran Khan – Satisfya

Imran Khan – Imaginary

Tevariffic (Mashup)

Closer home, Bollywood also has its own Imran Khan, the actor of hit films like Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd