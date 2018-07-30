Imagine you could become a tree after you die: Here’s an eco-friendly burial idea

The idea is to place a body in a fetal position, enclose it in a biodegradable burial capsule, which is then planted in the soil with a seed or tree. (Source: Twitter/@capsula_mundi) The idea is to place a body in a fetal position, enclose it in a biodegradable burial capsule, which is then planted in the soil with a seed or tree. (Source: Twitter/@capsula_mundi)

Social media time and again proves to be a source of inspiration for its users and this new video, which presents an innovative way to bury your loved ones, is going viral on the internet. Posted by a Facebook page by the name ‘Be Inspired. Aspire’, the video has over 3.1 million views.

It introduces the concept of organic burial pods, an eco-friendly idea ‘to turn a graveyard of tombstones into a memorial’. Capsula Mundi, an Italian company came up with this alternative to coffins. The idea is to place a body in a fetal position, enclose it in a biodegradable burial capsule, which is then planted in the soil with a seed or tree.

The seed is placed in an urn which stores ashes below a soil mix. In this Bios urn, as it has been named, an embedded seed takes nourishment from the ashes as it grows into a tree.

“My grandma is an oak tree. She chose to do this because she preferred a tree to a tombstone. And when I visit the wood, I feel grandma is still with me.” #lifeneverstops #greenburial #trees #DOWNLOAD the Capsula Mundi #brochure https://t.co/053RhVdBRN pic.twitter.com/AjfDvUnVAJ — Capsula Mundi (@capsula_mundi) April 23, 2018

If this idea is put in practice, soon, people can visit a woodland to remember their loved ones instead of a graveyard.

