This hospital staff celebrate every time COVID-19 patient is taken off ventilator, video goes viral

Amidst the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic, a heartening video of an intensive care unit staff celebrating while their patients were taken off ventilators is going viral.

At a time when several countries are grappling with the shortage of ventilators, the ICU staff of UCLA celebrated heartily when two patients stabilised and could breathe on their own again.

Medical experts working at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center celebrated “two successful extubations”. “Yes, patients do recover from #COVID19 #ARDS. And yes, my #ICU team does do an #extubation dance every time we liberate someone from a #Ventilator,” Dr Nida Qadir wrote online sharing the video.

“In our fight against #COVID19 remember it’s OK for our frontline workers to celebrate the small wins. Yesterday we had 2 patients come off #ventilators & breath on their own! So, we smiled, we danced & took a moment for ourselves,” healthcare expert who shared the original video on TikTok explained.

The video received a lot of positive feedback online as to how dance has become a great stress-buster for all the health experts worldwide, also making a point that more people have recovered from the infection than died. “I know the death is big, but we should also remember the number of recovered patients was more than double that figure. Let’s keep our hopes high people,” commented one user online, while another hoped, “please keep doing more of this dance every day”.

So far, more than 1.5 million people have tested positive for the virus and over 89,000 people died while over 3.4 lakh people have also recovered.

