Hyderabad: Video of woman abusing traffic cops goes viral

The girl was later booked for driving on the wrong side, not wearing helmet, disobedience of order and driving without license. The girl was later booked for driving on the wrong side, not wearing helmet, disobedience of order and driving without license.

A video of a Hyderabad woman abusing two traffic policemen after being caught violating driving rules has gone viral on social media. On Thursday, the 24-year-old woman was stopped by a sub-inspector (SI) and a constable for driving on the wrong side of the road and not wearing a helmet. Subsequently, the police found that she neither had a license nor any valid documents of the two-wheeler she was driving.

In the 58-second video clipping, the woman is seen shouting and threatening the policemen, asking them to move away from the vehicle. However, the SI and the constable tackled the situation peacefully. Sub Inspector V Satyanaryana of Abids Traffic Police said, “No one has ever abused me like that before..that too a woman.”

WATCH | A 24-year-old Hyderabad girl’s video goes viral as she abuses a cop after being caught for driving on the wrong side of the road pic.twitter.com/vaZpHgAVWB — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 4, 2018

The woman was later booked for driving on the wrong side, not wearing helmet, disobedience of order and driving without a license. Police also confiscated her two-wheeler. Inspector Suman Kumar said the woman later visited the police station and demanded her two-wheeler. “She was unrepentant, very rude and abusive but later apologised. We have registered four cases and will soon file a chargesheet in this regard. The girl has to compulsorily attend a counseling session later this week,’’ Kumar said.

At least a dozen cases have been registered in the last two months where women have kicked, slapped, and held the collar of the traffic policemen or tried to run them over in a bid to escape after violating traffic norms. Despite the extreme provocation, the cops have maintained their cool and have received lots of praises on social media.

There are several cases where cops have let off the offender for bad behaviour after the latter apologised. “It is part of our friendly policing initiative. We are polite but firm in our action,” Deputy Commissioner of Police L Chauhan said.

“When women are caught violating rules, they try to bully us by resorting to all kinds of tricks. When they realise they cannot escape the penalty or face the prospect of their vehicle being seized, they relent. Most of them later apologise to officials whom they had earlier abused or assaulted,” B K Rao, Traffic ACP, Banjara Hills, where a number of women are caught in an inebriated condition, said.

In another instance, a woman manhandled a traffic constable when he clicked a photo of her and her boyfriend for riding on the wrong side. The woman K Kiran, abused, kicked and pulled the collar of the constable in Jubilee Hills. In a separate incident, a woman tried to hit SI Shah Hussain at Malakpet with her two-wheeler when he tried to stop her from driving without wearing a helmet and on the wrong side of the road.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd