Hurdle runner leaps across finish line to win a race; video goes viral

Athletes are known to be super competitive but Infinite Tucker may have taken it to the next level. Infinite Tucker, Texas A&M hurdler won the 400-meter hurdle event recently in a spectacular way, with a ‘Superman’ jump or dive across the finish line to edge out his teammate. As his competitor Robert Grant and he were neck-to-neck as they approached the end of their championship race, Tucker leapt to secure the win.

Even though the nearly five-meter jump left him flat on the ground as he took a plunge in the air before landing over the finish, it paid off brilliantly. His unusual leap quickly went viral online as many were stunned by it.

His ecstatic jump won the race but left Tucker with many bruises, however, the athlete said he didn’t mind.

“Once it happened, I was just like, ‘What did I just do?’” Tucker told Runner’s World. adding it acted “instinctually.” “It wasn’t anything planned; it was split-second decision. I had a lot of emotions in my head.”