Viral Video: Hungry crocodile crawls out to snatch fish from angler’s line

A hungry crocodile left an angler shocked in Australia after it snatched a fish off the fishing line. A video of the incident, which was shared on Facebook, shows a woman catching a big fish and dragging it out of the water moments before the reptile crawls out to grab hold of its prey.

While initially the woman and her accompaniment tried to pull the fish away but the crocodile soon caught up, forcing them to run away from the spot. According to a Fox News report, the incident took place at Cahills Crossing in the Kakadu National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory. Once shared online, the video has gone and been viewed over one million times.

While the waters at the Crossings are crocodile-infested, it continues to be a popular fishing spot for locals and tourist.