‘Humba humba ramba ramba’: Mamata Banerjee mocks TMC leaders who joined BJP, sparks meme fest

Take a look at some of the many memes being shared along with the viral clip.

Ahead of the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mocked TMC leaders who quit the party to join BJP. While addressing a public meeting at Murshidabad, she said, “A few naughty cows left the party to join BJP, as Mir Jafar joined the British at the Battle of Plassey.

“They are now making a lot of noise — hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bomba bomba. The sooner they leave the party, the better,” she continued.

Watch the video here:

While Banerjee went on to discuss several others matter, netizens picked a 7-second clip from the rally’s video and turned it into a hilarious meme. Take a look at some of the many memes being shared along with the viral clip.

Me, trying to read my doctor’s handwriting pic.twitter.com/oKf3wIFV6u — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 10, 2021

https://t.co/BlxI4y12nb I never knew that Mamta Didi listens to Tamil songs 🤣🤣😂 — Secular Panda (@PandaSaffron) February 10, 2021

Edits that shouldn’t exist pic.twitter.com/WQc7xw5Hq7 — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@memenist_) February 10, 2021

Best rappers in India: 3. Divine

2. Naezy

1. pic.twitter.com/JeMB3uf8Gw — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 10, 2021