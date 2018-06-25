DISTURBING video of a huge snake strangling a dog goes viral; but there’s a TWIST

If you have enough courage mustered up, upon clicking, you will find an enormous python snake wrapped around a dog. (Source: Love Pattaya Thailand/Facebook) If you have enough courage mustered up, upon clicking, you will find an enormous python snake wrapped around a dog. (Source: Love Pattaya Thailand/Facebook)

A few days ago, a rather disturbing video of how a missing woman’s body was retrieved from the insides of a python went viral. The incident, which reportedly took place in Indonesia, left the Internet users drained of life and colour after watching the very graphic and unsettling video. And now, this clip shared on a Facebook page called Love Pattaya Thailand is not very different. If you have enough courage mustered up, upon clicking, you will find an enormous python snake wrapped around a dog. While the reptile struggles to get a grip of the helpless canine, which is trying to wrangle itself away from the snake, a couple of men spot this incident. With sticks, they try to prompt the snake to back off and one of them even goers to the extent of uncoiling the snake with his bare hands to save the dog. The other man keeps serving blows to the snake meanwhile. The dog, seemingly motionless at first as it is freed from the snake’s grip, is however rescued safely by the end of the video.

Watch it here.

The snake retreats back into the woods but not before it tries to catch the dog one last time, but failed to do so, because of the men stopping it. Facebook user Ake Srisuwan seems to have posted the video first on Facebook. In the caption along with the video, he wrote that that this took place at Chiang Mai.

But guess what, showing how animals feel love and compassion for each other too, another mongrel is seen barking and waiting for the dog to get rescued, as the men try to save the dog in the video.

