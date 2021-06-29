Huge crocodile turns up at Sri Lankan home, rescuers struggle to capture it. Watch

While guests may often choose the weekend to visit, a family in Sri Lanka was left in shock seeing an unwelcome guest waiting outside their front door — a crocodile. And as rescuers came to remove the huge reptile, it showed zero interest in leaving the porch. Now, the scary video is going viral.

According to NewsWire.lk, the residents spotted the animal, over 8-feet in size, waiting outside the home at around 5 in the morning. They quickly alerted wildlife conservation officers, who arrived at their home in Habaranagama in Anuradhapura.

Video showed authorities struggling to capture the animal as it spun around, using its full strength to avoid being caught. After trying to attack rescuers several times, they finally were able to capture the crocodile as locals gathered around to watch the operation.

Finally, it was loaded onto a truck and measured to check its length. Adaderana.lk reported that locals think the crocodile may have entered the residential area in search of water and food due to the drying up of the Makichchiawa lake.

The wild animal was later released at the nearby Minneriya National Park, Reuters reported.

As the video went viral, it stunned many online, leading many to comment that they would have left their home had this crocodile turned up at their door.