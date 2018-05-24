Video: Hrithik Roshan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #fitnesschallenge; cycles to work

Hrithik Roshan, taking Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge, said he cycles to work everyday to beat traffic and stay fit. (Source: Hrithik Roshan/Twitter) Hrithik Roshan, taking Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge, said he cycles to work everyday to beat traffic and stay fit. (Source: Hrithik Roshan/Twitter)

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, recently started a #fitnesschallenge trend on the Internet by posting a video of him doing push-ups. He then tagged Saina Nehwal, Virat Kohli and Hrithik Roshan to take forward the chain of posting fitness videos to inspire people to join in the trend and obviously, get fit. And guess what? By the looks of it, the challenge seems to be off to a great start. While Kohli took the challenge and thereafter tagged none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take it forward, the Dhoom 2 actor cycled his way to work on his part.

As he cycled to work, Roshan posted a video while at it and said on record, ” Posting a video of him cycling to work, Roshan said on record, “Easiest way to beat traffic. Get a cycle. Stay fit India.” He captioned his video on Twitter thus: “This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India. get FIT!”

Watch the video here.

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile this is the minister’s video that started it all.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

In case you’ want to know how Kohli went about the challenge, watch his fitness challenge video here.

What do you think of the #fitnesschallenge and the buzz around it? Just another fad that will fade soon or an innovative way to get people to pull up their sock? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

