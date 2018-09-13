‘How do we change the way we see sick people?’ This speech by a terminally ill woman has left people emotional

This video urges people to change the way they think about people who are sick and not assume that just because they are unhealthy, their life is not fulfilling enough. (Source: YouTube) This video urges people to change the way they think about people who are sick and not assume that just because they are unhealthy, their life is not fulfilling enough. (Source: YouTube)

21-year-old American activist and author Claire Lucia Wineland lost her battle to a chronic disease on September 2, 2018. However, the young author managed to inspire many with her talks and speeches. Wineland was born with cystic fibrosis in Austin, Texas.

At the age of 13, her lungs failed and she was placed in a medically-induced coma. There were little chances for her survival but she survived. According to a CNN report, to survive each day, she had to go through hours of breathing treatment. Irrespective of the difficulties she faced, Wineland outlook towards life remained optimistic.

Watch the video here:

In memory of the young activist, Goalcast shared a video of her speech where she spoke about her illness and how she learned one of the most important lessons while living in a hospital room. “When you pity people who are sick, you take away their power,” said Wineland as she began her speech.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, urges people to change the way they think about people who are sick and not assume that just because they are unhealthy, their life is not fulfilling enough.

Wineland underwent a lungs transplant and was recently taken off life support. However, she took her last breath after suffering a massive stroke stated a CNN report.

