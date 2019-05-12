NBA team mascot spills coffee and bends the knee before Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi

As a war brews in Westros, Queen Daenerys Stormborn took a break from all the plotting and scheming to attend the NBA Western Conference semifinals in Houston. The ‘Mother of Dragons found’ an unlikely ally in Clutch, the Houston Rockets’ mascot, as he pledged fealty. The entire episode, however, was an elaborate attempt to have a laugh at HBO’s expense after the television network digitally erased a blooper from the previous episode of Game of Thrones.

HBO had removed what appeared to be a Starbucks coffee cup from the period drama after it was roasted on social media for the error. This didn’t stop Clutch from spilling coffee in front of Emilia Clarke, the actor who plays the queen, and bend the knee.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A BLOOPER 🚨 The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/hqo2jeXMuo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 11, 2019

Surprised at the sudden turn of events, a visibly embarrassed Clarke burst out laughing and buried her face in her palms before waving at the camera. The video of the whole act was shared by Rockets Twitter handle and it quickly went viral clocking over 10 million views.

Question remains whether Clutch would be able to turn the tide and win the Iron Throne for Daenerys.